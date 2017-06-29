Man hurls pet rabbits against wall, kills them in front of 5-year-old boy, police say

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – A man was arrested for a felony charge of cruelty to animals after killing two pet rabbits when he threw them against a wall in front of a 5-year-old boy, Colorado Springs police said.

Officers went to a home at around 6:49 a.m. Wednesday on a report of a domestic disturbance.

At the scene, a woman told officers she had been in an argument with her boyfriend, Gregory Lopez, 23, of Colorado Springs, when he became aggressive and started destroying property in the home. During the argument, Lopez picked up two pet rabbits in the home and threw them against a wall, killing both animals, according to the police department.

He was arrested for the alleged killing of the rabbits and other misdemeanor charges.

But the story doesn't end there.

Police detectives worked with the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region to get a new rabbit for the 5-year-old boy.

In a press release, police said the child was presented with the rabbit at the CSPD Police Operations Center, which he quickly named “Pookie" (pictured above).

Detectives are now working with the District Attorney’s Office, which recently formed the Animal Care Unit (ACU) for prosecution of animal-related crimes. Attorneys assigned to the ACU are prosecuting the crime, police said.

Denver-based KMGH tried to get a hold of the suspect's attorney for comment, but a call was not returned.