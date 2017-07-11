Man kills stepdad, poses with body in Twitter selfie, police say

A Maryland man took a selfie with the body of his stepfather after choking him to death at his home, according to police.

Navar Beverly, 38, was arrested on July 8 after 65-year-old Ronald Pinkney was found dead in Bowie, Maryland, according to information from the Prince George's County Police Department.

According to a police report published by Washington's WJLA-TV, Beverly posted at least one image to Twitter of Pinkney's body. One image was a selfie that showed Beverly posing with the corpse.

A witness who was staying at the home where Pinkney was killed told police that Beverly said, "I told you I would do it," before telling them Pinkney was "dead in the garage."

Beverly was found by police and arrested about 12 hours after posting the grisly photos to social media.

The two men had a history of verbal and physical disputes, according to information obtained by the Associated Press.

