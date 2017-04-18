The man known as the Facebook killer, Steve Stephens, died Tuesday morning of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Erie County, Penn.

Cleveland authorities held a press conference at noon on Tuesday in reaction to Pennsylvania State Police confirming the death of Stephens.

Stephens was found about 100 miles outside of Cleveland. Authorities received a tip that Stephens white 2016 Ford Fusion was parked at a McDonalds in Erie.

Pennsylvania State Police say Stephens "was spotted just after 11 a.m. this morning by an alert citizen near the intersection of Buffalo Road and Downing Avenue in Erie County, Pennsylvania, which is less than two miles from PSP Troop E headquarters."

Shortly after 11 a.m., there was a short police pursuit and when officers approached the vehicle, Stephens car spun in circles and that's when Stephens shot himself.

Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams said anyone who has been to the Erie region before can attest there are many remote places to hide.

The daughter of Robert Godwin Sr., the man Stephens allegedly killed, released the following statement in reaction to the death of Stephens.

Throughout the search, social media played a role in the investigation. From the beginning, when Stephens recorded the shooting of Robert Godwin Sr. on Facebook, it spread like wildfire on social networks. Rumors circulated the internet, causing police to follow false leads.

Williams: There are a lot of remote areas for someone to hide. Until we can get our investigators to Erie, we won't know all the details. — News 5 Cleveland (@WEWS) April 18, 2017

During the Tuesday press conference, Williams hinted at the power of social media and the damage it can in situation like this one.

Local media in Erie are also reported the news. According to GoErie.com:

"Erie police have confirmed the suicide in Erie on Tuesday of Steve Stephens, the Cleveland resident suspected of fatally shooting a Cleveland man on Sunday and posting video of the slaying on Facebook. Stephens died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound while driving a white Ford Fusion near Buffalo Road and Downing Avenue around 11:10 a.m., police said."

"This is something that should not have been shared around the world. Period... We can't do this in this country." Chief Williams — Corrina Pysa (@CorrinaPysa) April 18, 2017

The shooting and the manhunt

Police say Stephens shot and killed Godwin on Sunday on East 93rd Street. Then, he posted video of the attack on his Facebook Page.

Cleveland police issued an aggravated murder warrant for Stephens. According to the warrant, Godwin was "simply walking down the street collecting cans" when he was shot.

The video of the shooting was not broadcast live, as police originally reported. It was recorded and then uploaded to Facebook by Stephens, according to a Facebook spokesperson. In a statement, the spokesperson said the shooting was a "horrific crime."

The shooting happened on Easter Sunday around 2 p.m. Stephens also claimed to have committed multiple other homicides. That information has not been verified by police.

Police said Sunday night Stephens may have left the state and warned residents of Pennsylvania, Indiana, Michigan and New York to be on alert. Investigators searched dozens of locations to "no avail" with most tips leading to dead ends. Authorities spoke to Stephens via cell phone after the shooting.