Man painted anti-Trump graffiti, tried to make it look like 'liberal hate speech,' police say

Man vandalized elementary school

Associated Press
4:26 AM, Jul 6, 2017
Abandonded spray paint cans are seen in the historic Miami Marine Stadium on November 13, 2014 in Miami, Florida.

Joe Raedle
Copyright Getty Images

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police say a Connecticut man wrote threatening anti-Trump graffiti on an elementary school with the hope it would look like "liberal hate speech."

The Hartford Courant reports 32-year-old West Hartford resident Steven Marks has been ordered to stay off Morley Elementary School property. He's charged with third-degree criminal mischief and breach of peace, and a judge will hear his case Aug. 2.

Police say Marks wrote several phrases threatening President Donald Trump and praising the "left" on areas of the playground June 15. Police say Marks told officers he vandalized the school in West Hartford "out of anger toward liberals."

Marks previously told the Courant he was sorry, saying it was a "stupid thing." He declined to comment after his Wednesday court appearance.

US | World News