Hostages released from Atlanta bank, suspect killed

Police are on the scene of a standoff and hostage situation at the Wells Fargo location at 2675 Windy Hill Road in Marietta.
A suspect is dead and two hostages have been freed after a man claimed to have a bomb at an Atlanta-area bank.
A man claiming to have a bomb has taken at least two hostages at a bank in a northern suburb of Atlanta, an FBI spokesman said Friday.
Police officers arrived outside a Wells Faro bank in Marietta, just off Interstate 75 northwest of Atlanta, after the hostage situation was reported.
A man claiming to be the hostage-taker called CNN affiliate WSB-TV around 10:30 a.m. ET Friday. He talked to the station for more than 30 minutes, discussing his life and making demands, WSB reported.
A nearby Chick-fil-A restaurant was on lockdown because of the situation at the bank, manager Hailey Vines said.
It's not yet clear how the suspect died or if the hostages suffered any injuries.
