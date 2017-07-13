Man trapped in ATM slips notes to customers begging for help

Fair
HI: 105°
LO: 76°
(Photo by Davis Turner/Getty Images)
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Police say a Texas man who became trapped inside an ATM slipped notes to customers via the receipt slot pleading for them to help him escape.
Corpus Christi police Lt. Chris Hooper says the contractor became stuck Wednesday when he was changing a lock to a Bank of America room that leads to the ATM.
The unidentified contractor, who had left his cellphone in his truck, encountered a problem with the lock.
He passed notes through the ATM receipt slot to customers retrieving cash. One read, "Please help. I'm stuck in here ...," before imploring people to call his boss.
A customer called police, who heard a faint voice coming from the ATM.
An officer kicked in the door to the room, freeing the man.
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have traveled to Paris at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.
The base's location overlooks one of the most strategic shipping lanes in the world.
The Tour de France is largely made up of European riders.
This is the first of five charges against former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and could bar him from running in the next election.