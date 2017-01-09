Orlando officer shot and killed; manhunt underway

Cloudy
Image captured from video shared by Orlando Police.
An Orlando police officer was killed Monday, and a manhunt is under way for the gunman who shot her, the Orlando Police Department said.
Authorities have identified the suspect as 41-year-old Markeith Loyd. Lloyd is accused of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend last month, according to the Orlando Sentinel. Sade Dixon, 24, died in the slaying in her Orlando home.
At least 14 schools are on lockdown as the manhunt continues, Orange County Public Schools said.
The officer was shot three times.
The Orlando Police Department family is heartbroken today. One of our own was taken in the line of duty. There are no words. pic.twitter.com/M48o1nnr4h— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 9, 2017
