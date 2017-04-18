McDonald's employee recognized Steve Stephens as he was ordering at drive-thru

ERIE, Penn. - A McDonald's employee recognized Steve Stephens — the man who allegedly posted a murder to Facebook — as he was going through the drive-thru just before Stevens shot and killed himself in Erie, Pennsylvania Tuesday.
According to the manager of the McDonald's on Buffalo Road, an employee thought the man in the drive-thru might be Stephens so they called Pennsylvania State Police.
Stephens reportedly ordered a 20-piece McNugget and a large fry. The manager said employees tried to stall Stephens by telling him the fries weren't ready, but he took the chicken and drove away.