McDonald's employee recognized Steve Stephens as he was ordering at drive-thru

ERIE, Penn. - A McDonald's employee recognized Steve Stephens — the man who allegedly posted a murder to Facebook — as he was going through the drive-thru just before Stevens shot and killed himself in Erie, Pennsylvania Tuesday.

According to the manager of the McDonald's on Buffalo Road, an employee thought the man in the drive-thru might be Stephens so they called Pennsylvania State Police.

Stephens reportedly ordered a 20-piece McNugget and a large fry. The manager said employees tried to stall Stephens by telling him the fries weren't ready, but he took the chicken and drove away.

Facebook CEO comments on tragic death of Robert Godwin Sr.: 'We have a lot more to do'

A short time later, Pennsylvania State Police spotted Stephens.

Troopers initiated a pursuit that lasted about two miles before attempting a PUT maneuver to stop Stephens' vehicle.

As the car was spinning out of control, Stephens shot and killed himself.

Stephens was wanted for the shooting death of Robert Godwin Sr. After he shot Godwin, Stephens posted video of the shooting on Facebook.

RELATED: Steve Stephens dead from self-inflicted gunshot wound