Fast-food giant McDonald's put a Big Mac vending machine in Boston to see if people would use it.
They definitely did. Many took advantage of the short-time offer after the machine was placed in Kenmore Square.
The sandwiches dispensed were free during the test period, CBS Boston reported.
Israel plans to build more settlements on the West Bank, even though police forcibly removed some 40 families from the Amona settlement.
Because President Trump hasn't fully divested, this is still a problem.
The cable news outlet tweeted Monday that the suspect in the Quebec City mosque attack was "of Moroccan origin." The suspect is French-Canadian.
Ukraine's president cut a meeting in Germany short as the conflict with Russia ramps back up.