McDonald's tests Big Mac vending machines

9:47 AM, Feb 1, 2017
Fast-food giant McDonald's put a Big Mac vending machine in Boston to see if people would use it.

They definitely did. Many took advantage of the short-time offer after the machine was placed in Kenmore Square.

The sandwiches dispensed were free during the test period, CBS Boston reported.

