In honor of National Ice Cream Day, McDonald's will be giving away its vanilla ice cream cones for free on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at participating locations.

In order to score the free cone, download the McDonald's mobile app and redeem the "Free Vanilla Cone" offer on July 16.

And of all of those who take advantage of Sunday's offer, McDonald's will give one person a "Golden Arches Cone," which entitles the winner to a lifetime supply of McDonald's ice cream cones (in reality, the prize is a $312 McDonald's gift card and a check for $4,680).

"We are thanking all our guests with free vanilla soft serve on National Ice Cream Day," said Darci Forrest, senior director of menu innovation at McDonald's. "And we are excited to see which lucky individual will be handed a special Golden Arches Cone, signifying free soft serve for life!"