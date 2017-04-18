McDonald's to unveil mobile ordering at all US locations

McDonald's is set to unveil mobile ordering at all 14,000 of its United States restaurants by the end of 2017, according to a document obtained by CNBC sent from Wells Fargo.

McDonald's is considered the first of the major nationwide fast food restaurants to unveil plans to allow customers to place their order through smartphone apps.

"Restaurant consumers are aggressively gravitating toward concepts that offer the greatest level of convenience and control across ordering, payment and distribution," analyst Jeff Farmer wrote in a note to clients Monday obtained by CNBC. "Among the hamburger players, we believe that MCD is establishing a first-mover advantage with digital that can drive sustainable share gains in late 2017 and beyond."

McDonald's announcement on using mobile ordering comes months after the fast food giant announced that it will employ ordering kiosks at thousands of locations.

What was not stipulated in the CNBC report was how this would affect staffing at restaurants, or how the items would be picked up.

The report did say that the announcement caused Farmer to increase his valuation range of McDonald's by 13 percent.