Michael Phelps loses to simulated shark in 'Shark Week' race

In this July 13, 2017 file photo, retired Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps arrives at the Kids' Choice Sports Awards at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles. Phelps lost to a shark in the Discovery Channel’s Shark Week special “Phelps vs. Shark: Great Gold vs. Great White," which aired on July 23, 2017. It was billed as a race between Phelps and the predator but much to the disappointment of some Twitter users, Phelps didn’t actually swim in the water next to the shark.(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Michael Phelps has finally met his match in the water: a "great white shark."
The Olympic champion swimmer was bested Sunday night in the Discovery Channel's Shark Week special "Phelps vs. Shark: Great Gold vs. Great White."
But Phelps didn't swim with a real shark. He competed in the ocean against a computer-simulated fish based on data on the swimming speed of sharks.
Phelps was outfitted with a wetsuit and a monofin to mimic a shark's powerful tail. He finished the 100 meter race in 38 seconds, two seconds slower than the simulated shark.
Phelpstweeted Sunday that he'd like a rematch, but in warmer water.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo told police they could kill suspected drug dealers, and told them to be especially "firm" with foreigners.
Cleaning up the nuclear debris around the power plant could take up to 40 years and will cost billions.
School evacuations and monthly testing of the "attack warning" siren will start in November.
Afghan officials say a U.S. airstrike killed 16 police officers Friday.