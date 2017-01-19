Miguel Ferrer, know for his role as Owen Granger on CBS’ NCIS: Los Angeles, has died of cancer. He was 61 years old.

Ferrer also had roles on Crossing Jordan, Miami Vice, Desperate Housewives and Twin Peaks. Ferrer also played Bob Morton in the 1987 cult classic RoboCop and played the vice president in Iron Man 3.

Vanity Fair reports that Ferrer is the son of Rosemary Clooney and the cousin of actor George Clooney.