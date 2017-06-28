Mom was 'distracted' by Facebook while infant drowned in bathtub, police say

A baby drowned in the bathtub while her mom was "distracted" by Facebook, according to police in Texas.

Cheyenne Summer Stuckey, 21, was arrested on June 21 at her home in Azle, Texas, according to Stuckey's inmate listing at the Parker County Jail's website.

KTVT reported that Stuckey put her 8-month-old daughter Zayla Hernandez in the bathtub and left the room "for only a couple minutes." But she apparently got "distracted" by other things, including Facebook.

While Stuckey was distracted, Hernandez drowned and when Stuckey returned to the bathroom, the girl was floating face-down, according to KTVT.

Police told the TV station that while Hernandez was in the bathtub, Stuckey was chatting on Facebook with two people for at least 18 minutes.

Stuckey faces a charge of injury to a child, according to KXAS.

