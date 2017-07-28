More than $2 million in marijuana found in Detroit-bound Ford vehicles

A Ford employee discovered the marijuana in rail cars that had jus been off-loaded. They contacted Woodhaven police, who then contacted Homeland Security.
Agents examined 200 different vehicles for the drugs.
“This seizure ensures that these illegal drugs will never be distributed in our communities and offers actionable intelligence that HSI and our partners can now develop into a larger probe," said Steve Francis, HSI special agent in charge.
Ford is cooperating and taking the incident very seriously, according to ICE.