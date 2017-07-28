More than $2 million in marijuana found in Detroit-bound Ford vehicles

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Immigration and Customs Enforcement found nearly 300 pounds of marijuana, worth more than $2 million hidden in Detroit-bound Ford and Lincoln vehicles.

According to ICE, the marijuana was discovered inside the vehicles at the Ford Rail Distribution Facility in Woodhaven, Michigan. In all, it was 227 pounds of marijuana.

This comes just over a week after $1 million in marijuana was found in brand new Ford Fusions at a dealership in Ohio. In both instances, the vehicles were imported from Mexico.

A Ford employee discovered the marijuana in rail cars that had jus been off-loaded. They contacted Woodhaven police, who then contacted Homeland Security.

Agents examined 200 different vehicles for the drugs.

“This seizure ensures that these illegal drugs will never be distributed in our communities and offers actionable intelligence that HSI and our partners can now develop into a larger probe," said Steve Francis, HSI special agent in charge.

Ford is cooperating and taking the incident very seriously, according to ICE.