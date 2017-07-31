Most calorie-stuffed meals to avoid when eating out

We know going out to eat isn't always the healthiest option.

But there are some particularly unhealthy restaurant meals you need to watch out for.

The Center for Science in the Public Interest is out Monday with a new list of the most calorie-stuffed dishes at chain restaurants.

The Cheesecake Factory has two things on the list and neither is the cheesecake.

The group says the Pasta Napolentana is like eating a Pizza Hut Meat Lover's Personal Pizza with three cups of pasta and a cup of heavy cream on top.

It has 2,310 calories.

The Cheesecake Factory also made the list with its Flying Gorilla cocktail.

The group says it has just enough alcohol to make you forget you're drinking 950 calories.

The meal with the most calories on the list is the 16-ounce Prime Rib from Texas Roadhouse.

If you get it with the loaded sweet potato and the caesar salad it's 2,820 calories.

Another big calorie meal making the list is Chili's Ultimate Smokehouse Combo.

It has 2,440 calories.

For some perspective, the FDA recommends adults eat around 2,000 calories a day.

All of the dishes on the list are more than that, and that's just for one meal.

Some restaurants have voluntarily started putting calorie counts on their menus.

But the Trump administration has put off requiring them to do it.