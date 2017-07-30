Mayor of Nashville confirms her son has died of an apparent overdose
WTVF Web Staff
9:40 AM, Jul 30, 2017
1 hour ago
Megan Barry, the mayor of Nashville, Tennessee, announced the death of her son, Max, Sunday morning.
According to the statement from the mayor's office, Max Barry died from an apparent drug overdose in Denver on the evening of Saturday, July 29.
Max Barry was 22 years old. He graduated in June from the University of Puget Sound. He is survived by his parents, as well as grandparents Joyce Brody, Jan Mueller and Ken Mueller.
Mayor Barry and Bruce Barry released the following statement:
“Early this morning, we received news that no parents should ever have to hear. Our son Max suffered from an overdose and passed away. We cannot begin to describe the pain and heartbreak that comes with losing our only child. Our son was a kind soul full of life and love for his family and friends.
“Our family would greatly appreciate your thoughts and prayers, and would respectfully ask for privacy as we mourn the loss of our child and begin to understand a world without his laughter and love in our lives.”