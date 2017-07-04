Oreo's newest flavor: Dunkin' Donuts mocha cookies

(WFTS) - Donuts, coffee and Oreo cookies: that's the tasty trifecta that forms Oreo's new Dunkin' Donuts mocha cookies, released this week nationwide.

The cookie's construction is familiar: creme sandwiched between two chocolate cookie wafers.

But the creme itself combines a slight coffee flavor with an additional chocolate kick.

The new flavor is the latest in a line of Oreo variations, including blueberry pie and jelly donut flavored cookies.

It also follows past collaborations between Oreo and Dunkin' Donuts, including Oreo donuts and Oreo hot chocolate.

Will you try it?