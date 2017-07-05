Nikki Haley warns China about trade with North Korea

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations is warning China it risks its massive trade with the United States if its trade with North Korea violates U.N. sanctions.

Nikki Haley's remarks came in a hard-hitting speech to an emergency meeting of the Security Council following Pyongyang's successful launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile.

Haley says "the world has become a more dangerous place" and the U.S. will use its "considerable military forces" to defend itself and its allies, but prefers to use trade.

She adds that "much of the burden of enforcing U.N. sanctions rests with China," which accounts for 90 percent of trade with North Korea.

 

 

Haley said Wednesday that the Trump administration will work with China and other countries but will not repeat past "inadequate approaches."

 

