Nikki Haley warns China about trade with North Korea

In this Friday, Nov. 18, 2016 photo, South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley smiles while speaking at the Federalist Society's National Lawyers Convention in Washington. President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Haley as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, and he will treat the ambassadorship as a Cabinet-level position, according to two sources familiar with Trump's decision who requested anonymity to discuss the decision and its announcement. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations is warning China it risks its massive trade with the United States if its trade with North Korea violates U.N. sanctions.
Nikki Haley's remarks came in a hard-hitting speech to an emergency meeting of the Security Council following Pyongyang's successful launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile.
Haley says "the world has become a more dangerous place" and the U.S. will use its "considerable military forces" to defend itself and its allies, but prefers to use trade.
She adds that "much of the burden of enforcing U.N. sanctions rests with China," which accounts for 90 percent of trade with North Korea.
Haley said Wednesday that the Trump administration will work with China and other countries but will not repeat past "inadequate approaches."
U.S. President Donald Trump has been pressuring China to do more to curb North Korea's nuclear and long-range missile activities.
