No butts about it: tiger and goat cohabitate

Associated Press
9:37 AM, Jul 23, 2017

REDWOOD CITY, CA - JUNE 20: A goat eats away at a tree June 20, 2002 in Redwood City, California. The San Francisco Public Utilities Commission is renting a herd of approximately 400 goats to help chew away potentially hazardous vegetation that is near pipelines which carry drinking water to San Francisco residents. The goats can eat approximately one acre a day and will be chewing away vegetation for one month. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Justin Sullivan
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A neglectful mother whose partner's unusual lifestyle became a sensation has taken over her mate's home with an odd companion of her own.

This isn't lurid reality TV. It's tigers and goats in Russia's Far East.

In 2015, a goat was placed in a tiger's compound in a wildlife park near Vladivostok with the expectation that he would be eaten. But the two appeared to become friends, becoming a popular topic on social media.

They broke up two months later amid escalating tensions. The park then brought in a female tiger; the pair had two cubs but the mother refused to nurse them and one died.

Now, the Primorsky Safari Park says, the "bride" is occupying the compound with another goat. Video shows them getting along ... for now.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

US | World News