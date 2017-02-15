Nokia is bringing back this indestructible brick of a phone

It's coming back — and really, we shouldn't be surprised. It's the unkillable phone, after all. The Nokia 3310 became synonymous with toughness. When the iPhone first came out, we all learned the frustration of a phone that was exciting and versatile but so, so fragile. Thus began the jokes about how the 3310 could survive anything: getting wet, being dropped, even being run over, probably.

The legendary #Nokia3310 is making a comeback. Love it. The world needs something strong and reliable right now. https://t.co/3lKcG8txDc — Sonja Ulma (@sonjaulma) February 14, 2017

Now, nostalgia and the desire for phones with longer battery life are bringing back the Nokia model 17 years after it originally launched. The phone will reportedly be relaunched at the MWC conference in Barcelona.

So I hear the best phone ever is coming back? Looking forward to comparing it to the original. #Nokia3310 pic.twitter.com/Ip9zg5HfCe — Stan Schroeder (@franticnews) February 14, 2017

This article originally appeared on Newsy.com.