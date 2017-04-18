Ohio man finds $14,000 on road side, turns it in

Rain
HOLLYWOOD, FL - MARCH 18: Stacks of money are seen in what is being called a first-of-its-kind exhibit of five million dollars in cash at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on March 18, 2009 in Hollywood, Florida. The display consists of $100 bills encased in a 1,300-pound, custom-made $90,000 bullet-resistant Lexan showcase. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
WORTHINGTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man says he was trying to set a good example for his children when he turned in $14,000 he found on the side of the road.
WBNS-TV reports Jake Bowers found the money April 8 as he drove his family to a park in Worthington, a Columbus suburb.
Bowers said when he initially saw the bag on the roadside, he thought it might contain someone's laptop. Instead, it was filled with $100 bills.
Bowers took the bag to the Worthington police station, and it was returned to its owner.
A police report says the owner had taken the cash to a car dealer but left without buying a vehicle. He told police he must have left it on top of his car and driven off.
