A video taken by Kim Joiner of a HUGE gator is going viral on Facebook right now.
Courtesy: Kristi and Sean Buckley
Joiner took the video at Circle B in Lakeland, Florida Sunday.. She posted the video to the Circle B Bar Reserve - Polk Nature Discovery Center Facebook page on Sunday.
The gator is gigantic and it is all the talk online. See for yourself in the video below:
Ever since the video was posted on Facebook, Circle B has filled up with people searching for the massive reptile. The parking lot is packed with people trying to catch a glimpse of the big guy.
The gigantic gator is all the talk at Circle B. Parking lot is packed with people trying to get a peak at "Humpback", as he's called. pic.twitter.com/7obueXXpax— Ryan Raiche (@ryanraiche) January 16, 2017
The gigantic gator is all the talk at Circle B. Parking lot is packed with people trying to get a peak at "Humpback", as he's called. pic.twitter.com/7obueXXpax
