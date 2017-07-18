Oregon mom arrested for using car to pull kids' wagon

An Oregon woman is charged with endangering three kids after drivers saw her using her car to pull the children in a plastic red wagon on a busy street.

Alana N. Donahue, 27, was arrested July 12 for her actions, which she described to police as "showing the kids a good time," according to The Oregonian.

The Register-Guard newspaper reported that at least four drivers called police to say they saw a woman in a Ford Taurus pulling the kids' wagon around a roundabout at about 8 p.m. local time.

When police caught Donahue, she admitted to tying the wagon to a rope attached to her car and towing it.

There were three kids inside the wagon, including Donahue's 2-year-old daughter, her 4-year-old son and her 8-year-old nephew. A witness told police they saw the 2-year-old crying when the wagon went up on two wheels at one point.

She told them she was only driving 5 miles per hour and that it wasn't a big deal, The Oregonian reported. But a witness told police it looked like she was driving "like 30 miles an hour."

Donahue faces at least two charges of reckless endangerment. Her children were placed with another person after she was jailed.

