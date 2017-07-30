Outback Steakhouse responds to internet theory that they're running a Satanic cult

Alex Hider
2:29 PM, Jul 30, 2017
14 mins ago

TALLAHASSEE, FL - NOVEMBER 05: The Outback Steakhouse blimp circles overhead as the Florida State Seminoles take on the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Doak Campbell Stadium on November 5, 2005 in Tallahassee, Florida. NC State defeated Florida State 20-15. (Photo by Doug Benc/Getty Images)

Doug Benc
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For thousands of years, the pentagram — a five-sided figure shaped like a star — has been used by a number of religions and cultures and has a myriad of different meanings. But recently, the symbol has been closely associated with wiccans and satanism.

So when one Twitter user noticed this week that many Outback Steakhouses seem to dot America’s cities in the pattern of the nefarious five-sided star, it sparked some concern across social media.

The meme seems to have been started by a Twitter user on Thursday, who shared four screenshots showing Outback locations in New York, Indianapolis, Phoenix and Atlanta — all of which seemed to form pentagrams around the cities.

 

 

“Wtf is Outback Steakhouse planning,” Twitter user @eatmyaesthetics wrote.

After the original tweet went viral, other Twitter users in Cincinnati, North Carolina and Virginia shared similar tweets.

 

 

 

 

 

 

The simple explanation? Outback Steakhouses cater to suburban families who live just outside major metro areas. Then again, this all occurred on the internet, where the most simple explanation rarely suffices.

 

 

 

 

Eventually, Outback joined in on the fun and tweeted a map of its own — but instead replaced the pentagram with a Bloomin’ Onion, the chain’s famous appetizer.

 

 

Outback told the Daily Dot that they have “No plans other than to bring bold steaks and Bloomin’ Onions to our guests!”

Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

US | World News