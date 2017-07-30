Outback Steakhouse responds to internet theory that they're running a Satanic cult

For thousands of years, the pentagram — a five-sided figure shaped like a star — has been used by a number of religions and cultures and has a myriad of different meanings. But recently, the symbol has been closely associated with wiccans and satanism.
So when one Twitter user noticed this week that many Outback Steakhouses seem to dot America’s cities in the pattern of the nefarious five-sided star, it sparked some concern across social media.
The meme seems to have been started by a Twitter user on Thursday, who shared four screenshots showing Outback locations in New York, Indianapolis, Phoenix and Atlanta — all of which seemed to form pentagrams around the cities.
The simple explanation? Outback Steakhouses cater to suburban families who live just outside major metro areas. Then again, this all occurred on the internet, where the most simple explanation rarely suffices.