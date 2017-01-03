Paul Ryan re-elected Speaker of the House

Clear
Paul Ryan was easily re-elected Speaker of the House, following a vote in the chamber Tuesday. He was widely expected to keep his position following his re-election last year in the House Republican conference.
The country's government hopes the trial shows that a basic income can prompt people to find work.
Kim Jong-un claimed North Korea was close to reaching the U.S. with its nuclear arsenal. Trump tweeted, "It won't happen."
Police say a gang rivalry at the Anísio Jobim prison complex led to the deadly riot.
Israeli police questioned Netanyahu for hours at his home over two separate corruption probes.