Pet goat saves Arkansas family from house fire

A pet goat is being heralded as a hero after it saved an Arkansas family from a devastating house fire.
Last Thursday, Abigail Bruce of Weiner, Arkansas received an unexpected 10th birthday present — a small white goat that she promptly named Speedy. Abigail's father Nick Bruce told reporters he originally “didn’t want anything to do with the goat,” but his attitude quickly changed.
Two nights later, Abigail was awoken when Speedy barrelled into her room, jumping on top of her and braying. When Abigail finally woke up, she saw the smoke.
The Bruce’s garage had caught fire while the family was sleeping, and the flames were quickly spreading to the rest of the house.