Photo shows Amelia Earhart might have survived crash

A photo recently discovered in the National Archives shows famous pilot Amelia Earhart might have survived after vanishing in the Pacific Ocean in 1937.

The photo is being touted as part of a promotion for a two-hour History Channel special called "Amelia Earhart: The Lost Evidence." The documentary is set to premier on Sunday.

Earhart disappeared while trying to become the first woman to circumnavigate the globe. She was the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean.

The last time she was heard from was July 2, 1937 before the United States concluded she crashed and declared her dead two years later. Her remains have never been found.

Earhart disappeared with her navigator, Fred Noonan, who investigators also believe is featured in the photo.

The two-hour special features the photo found in a National Archives file, according to Time.com.