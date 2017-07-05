Photo shows Amelia Earhart might have survived crash

Fair
Amelia Earhart stands June 14, 1928 in front of her bi-plane called "Friendship" in Newfoundland. Carlene Mendieta, who is trying to recreate Earhart's 1928 record as the first woman to fly across the US and back again, left Rye, NY on September 5, 2001. Earhart (1898 - 1937) disappeared without trace over the Pacific Ocean in her attempt to fly around the world in 1937. (Photo by Getty Images)
A photo recently discovered in the National Archives shows famous pilot Amelia Earhart might have survived after vanishing in the Pacific Ocean in 1937.
The photo is being touted as part of a promotion for a two-hour History Channel special called "Amelia Earhart: The Lost Evidence." The documentary is set to premier on Sunday.
Earhart disappeared while trying to become the first woman to circumnavigate the globe. She was the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean.
The last time she was heard from was July 2, 1937 before the United States concluded she crashed and declared her dead two years later. Her remains have never been found.
Earhart disappeared with her navigator, Fred Noonan, who investigators also believe is featured in the photo.
The two-hour special features the photo found in a National Archives file, according to Time.com.
