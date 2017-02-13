Photos: 59th Annual Grammy Awards kicks off

Mina Abgoon
5:34 PM, Feb 12, 2017
1 hour ago

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Singer Katy Perry attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)

Christopher Polk
The 59th Annual Grammy Awards are in full swing, and viewers are expecting nothing less than a showdown between some talented names.
 
Most notably, between pop queens Beyonce and Adele.
 
 
Some are asking if the show will take on a political tone, much like the Golden Globes did last month.
 
Click here to follow the night through a photo gallery, to be updated throughout the awards show.
 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

US | World News