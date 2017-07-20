PHOTOS: OJ Simpson's July 2017 parole hearing

Fair
O.J. Simpson arrives for his parole hearing at Lovelock Correctional Center July 20, 2017 in Lovelock, Nevada. Simpson is serving a nine to 33 year prison term for a 2007 armed robbery and kidnapping conviction.
Former football star O.J. Simpson, in prison for more than 9 years, met July 20, 2017 with a parole board for consideration of release.
U.S. officials lifted the ban for Saudia Airlines this week. It was the last of the nine affected airlines to need the OK.
The four countries sanctioning Qatar are now asking it to agree with six "principles," rather than the original list of 13 demands.
Did people in Trump's campaign work with Russian operatives? Looking at Trump's digital campaign might help yield an answer.
Starting in January, customers in the U.K. can no longer be charged more for using plastic at the register.