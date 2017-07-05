Supreme Court justice selling his Colorado home for nearly $1.7M; see photos

Fair
The Supreme Court’s newest justice is selling his Boulder, Colorado home.
Justice Neil Gorsuch has listed his home on Lookout Drive in Boulder for $1.675 million.
Gorsuch is a native of Boulder and recently filled the vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court left by the death of Justice Antonin Scalia.
Gorsuch’s approximately 6,000 square-foot home sits on three acres complete with a three-stall horse barn, paddocks, orchard and pool. The property also sits adjacent to 71 acres of pasture land.
The house itself has four bedrooms, five bathrooms, a game room and home theater.
Click or tap the image below to see more photos of the property.
For more information, log on to coloradolandmark.com.
