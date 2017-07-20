Police: Man shoots Facebook Live while recklessly driving on beach

Fair
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Clearwater Police have arrested a man after he drove on the beach all the way from Clearwater to to Caladesi Island and streamed it on Facebook Live.
He was reported to have driven over chairs and umbrellas.
These are some of the chairs the suspect drove through on north beach at the end of Bohemia. Thankfully, no injuries. pic.twitter.com/jdsmprhGe3— @myclearwaterPD (@myclearwaterPD) July 20, 2017
A Facebook Live video was obtained from Ryan Stiles' profile shows a man driving a Jeep and drinking what appears to be liquor. The video shows he also came close to hitting several beach goers.
Police sirens can be heard in the video. It appears police followed him for a short time before being taken into custody.
Witnesses vacationing from D.C. describe man driving recklessly along N. Clearwater Beach, speeding over chairs, umbrellas. @abcactionnews pic.twitter.com/DQWN0iPxHC— Ryan Smith (@RyanReports) July 20, 2017
