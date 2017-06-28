Inmate killed after corrections officer shot in Nashville mall

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - An inmate was shot and killed after an officer-involved shooting at the Vanderbilt Women's Clinic at 100 Oaks Mall in Nashville.

Officials said the shooting happened Wednesday afternoon.

Officials with the Metro Nashville Police Department said, two Robertson County officers were escorting a prisoner at a clinic in the 100 Oaks Mall when a confrontation broke out and the inmate grabbed a deputy's gun and fired.

Reports stated the building was evacuated due to the shooting.

One of the Robertson County officers, later identified as Deputy Josh Wiley, was shot twice in the leg and was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition. His partner, Deputy Tomishae Jones, was not injured.

According to reports, the inmate had a doctor's appointment at the 100 Oaks location.

Officials with Vanderbilt initially issued an alert asking people at their campus to seek shelter immediately.

Further details, including the inmate's identity, were not available. Authorities had only confirmed the suspect had died.

John Howser, Chief Communications Officer for Vanderbilt University Medical Center, released the following statement:

“This afternoon at one of our clinics on the Vanderbilt Health One Hundred Oaks campus there was an incident involving law enforcement officers from Robertson County escorting an inmate. The incident was quickly resolved but resulted in the inmate being shot and is deceased and one officer being transported to Vanderbilt University Adult Hospital for treatment. There were no other injuries from this incident. In accordance our policies, and out of an abundance of caution, employees and visitors on the One Hundred Oaks campus were advised to shelter in place while a thorough sweep of the building was conducted by law enforcement officers. The safety and well-being of our patients and employees is always our first concern."