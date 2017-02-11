In response to lawmakers in Utah rejecting a proposal that would have allowed optional sex education classes in public schools, a pornography website is currently redirecting all of its traffic from the state to sex ed videos.

In a blog post, xHamster claimed it gets more web traffic from Utah than any other state, and that it wants to do its part to educate the public on safe sex.

“Beginning immediately, we’re rerouting all xHamster traffic from Utah to our comprehensive sex ed series, The Box,” xHamster wrote. “We’ve been working on The Box since last year, producing videos based on questions submitted by porn viewers."

Utahans who visit xHamster are now greeted by a message reading, "Utahans consume the most porn per capita of any U.S. state. Can we turn the thirstiest state in the nation into the smartest?" Users have the option to continue to the porn site if they so choose.

Currently, only abstinence can be taught in public schools in Utah and health teachers are extremely limited when it comes to teaching about birth control and STD prevention. According to a 2016 article in the Salt Lake Tribune, Utah rate cases of gonorrhea quintupled between 2011 and 2014.

However, conservative lawmakers were concerned that sex ed would encourage sexual activity by teaching kids how to have sex.

Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.