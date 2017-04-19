President George H.W. Bush back in the hospital

President George H.W. Bush's spokesperson confirmed to KHOU-TV that the 41st president of the United States is back in a Texas hospital on Tuesday.

Bush's spokesperson would not give any details on the president's condition, except to say that he is fine and would be going home soon.

“He is already well on the path to recovery and going home,” Bush spokesperson Jim McGrath told the station.

Bush spent several weeks in the hospital in January after a bout of pneumonia. The former president was put on a ventilator while recovering in the intensive care unit. While in the hospital, he missed the inauguration of President Donald Trump on Jan. 20.

He was released in time to flip the coin at Super Bowl 51 in February.

Bush reportedly suffers from a form of Parkinson's disease, and employs a motorized scooter or a wheelchair.

Bush turns 93 years old in June and he currently resides near Houston.