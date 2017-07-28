President Trump vows to deport 'animals' in MS-13 gang in New York speech

President Donald Trump traveled to Long Island Friday to discuss efforts to combat the violent MS-13 gang, which his administration has made a key talking point in its push for a hard-line immigration agenda.

"Together we're going to restore safety to our streets and peace to our communities and we're going to destroy the vile, criminal cartel MS-13 and many other gangs," Trump said.

Long Island has been particularly affected by the brutal street gang, with recent high-profile murders gripping the community there.

"We've gotten a lot of them out of here. But the rest are coming. They'll be out of here quickly, right? Quickly," Trump said.

Trump and his key surrogates -- Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly -- have spoken frequently about the perniciousness of MS-13 and its relationship to illegal immigration.

"We're going to enforce our laws, protect our borders and support our police like our police have never been supported before," Trump said.

The gang has strongholds in the US, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras. The Obama administration's Treasury Department sanctioned the gang in 2012 as a transnational criminal organization -- the first such designation for a street gang. The US law enforcement community has also been fighting the gang for years.

Sessions was in El Salvador this week to discuss the threat from that side of the border, as well, with the Justice Department announcing Thursday that Salvadoran prosecutors charged 113 MS-13 gang members.

Immigration agenda?

While no expert disagrees that the gang is a particularly violent and brutal criminal organization -- whose preferred weapon of machetes -- there have been concerns about the Trump administration's use of the organization as a justification of its immigration policies.

Mara Salvatrucha, known as MS-13, actually began in the United States, in Los Angeles in the 1980s amid a flood of Salvadorans fleeing a civil war to the US.

As the gang grew stronger, authorities also deported immigrants in the '90s back to Central America, which is what first sent the gang to those countries, where it also took hold.

An administration official pointed to migration from Central American as the "principle factor" for MS-13's growth into the US, though the administration has been continuously unable to give reporters any hard numbers of how many suspected MS-13 members are immigrants or were gang members when they migrated to the US.

A Congressional Research Service analysis of MS-13 found that its ranks were continuously strengthened by deportees from the US returning home, even as members also migrated to the US.

A House homeland security committee subcommittee recently held field hearings in New York on the threat as it relates to unaccompanied minors coming illegally into the US, and witnesses repeatedly told lawmakers that undocumented immigrants and teenagers are especially vulnerable to becoming victims of the gang if communities don't do enough to support, welcome and protect those individuals.

There were roughly 24,000 MS-13 members in Central America in 2012, according to an analysis by the UN Office on Drugs and Crime. Today, the Justice Department estimates roughly 30,000 members worldwide and more than 10,000 in the US, a number that has held steady for some years but that the department believes is trending upward.

