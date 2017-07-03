Pres. Trump accuses media of ignoring issues for tweets

President Trump's war with the media keeps getting more heated.

Over the weekend he tweeted a video of his 2007 appearence on "Wrestlemania" edited to show the now president pummeling a man with CNN's logo superimposed on his face.

It has drawn widespread condemnation from Democrats and some Republicans.

On Monday, Trump tweeted another criticism that the media spends too much time on his tweets and not enough time on the issues.

At some point the Fake News will be forced to discuss our great jobs numbers, strong economy, success with ISIS, the border & so much else! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2017

An analysis of Trump's Twitter activity from June 3-July 3 shows he doesn't exactly follow his own advice.

Out of 213 tweets, 34 were about the media, positive and negative; 56 criticized Democrats, the Russian investigation, Obamacare, Hillary Clinton and others; 101 were general statements, marking holidays, his daily activities or meetings, poll numbers or just some version of "Make America Great Again;" only 39 were about his policy positions.

Anyone doing quick math would note that adds up to 230. Several tweets fell into more than one of the above categories.

The White House says the president's tweets count as official presidential statements.

The @POTUS account retweeted the CNN Wrestlemania video from Trump's personal account.