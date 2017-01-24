Puppies rescued from avalanche site

Clear
Rescuers in Italy looking for survivors from last week's avalanche were able to pull three puppies from the hotel buried under a wall of snow.
The three Abruzzo sheepdog puppies had been trapped inside the building for six days.
Abdicating isn't allowed under Japanese law, but a government panel says there may be a way to let Emperor Akihito step down anyway.
British leadership tried to cover up a failed Trident nuclear missile test in 2016 just before the House of Commons voted to extend the program.
Despite Russian claims, the U.S. says it hasn't coordinated any anti-ISIS airstrikes with Russia in Syria.
Among other actions, President Donald Trump signed a memorandum withdrawing the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership.