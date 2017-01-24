Puppies rescued from avalanche site

CNN
8:21 AM, Jan 24, 2017
CNN

Rescuers in Italy looking for survivors from last week's avalanche were able to pull three puppies from the hotel buried under a wall of snow.

Related: Rescuers find survivors 2 days after avalanche

The three Abruzzo sheepdog puppies had been trapped inside the building for six days. 

Watch the video below to see their story.

US | World News