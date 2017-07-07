Retired Indiana University basketball coach Bob Knight was accused of inappropriately touching four women during a 2015 visit to the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.

Knight delivered a speech at the NGA headquarters in Virginia in July 2015, which is when the incidents allegedly occurred, according to The Washington Post.

The accusations opened an investigation by the FBI and U.S. Army after the women said Knight groped or touched them before and after his speech.

Women said Knight acted inappropriately by “touching them on the shoulder while commenting on the attractiveness of their legs, to hugging them too tightly around the chest, to hitting them on the buttocks,” according to documents compiled by investigators and Washington Post interviews with three of the women.

The Washington Post received a text message from Bob’s wife Karen Knight, which read, “Bob did nothing wrong and there is NO evidence to prove that he did. Case closed.”

Knight’s defense attorney, James Voyles told RTV6:

"There is no credible evidence to support any of the allegations. The matter was thoroughly investigated by the FBI and the U.S. Army. They obviously interviewed all the individuals who made the allegations and found no credible evidence to support the allegations."

According to the report, employees at NGA complained to management about the decision to allow Knight to speak on leadership, since he had been previously accused of bullying players, degrading woman and throwing furniture.

During an interview with the FBI in July 2016 at his Montana home, Knight denied the claims, as reported by The Washington Post. The investigation was soon closed by federal authorities.

Knight’s career included coaching at IU, where he led the team to three national championships, Texas Tech and Army in addition to becoming an author and EPSN commentator.