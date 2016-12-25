Restaurants open on Christmas Day

Justin Boggs
1:46 PM, Dec 25, 2016
Sure, many people are spending the holidays with family and eating home-cooked meals, but what about those who aren’t the best cooks, don’t have time to cook or just don't feel like it?

If you’re looking to dine out this holiday, several restaurants in the area are open for business.

IHOP, Denny's, Waffle House and TGI Fridays are among major brands that have stores open on Christmas.

You can find the full list of restaurants open here

