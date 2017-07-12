Retailer Gymboree to shutter 350 locations nationwide

Justin Boggs
7:34 PM, Jul 11, 2017

A Gymboree Outlet store in Clinton, Connecticut (Mike Mozart/Creative Commons)

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Children's retailer Gymboree announced on Tuesday plans to close 350 Gymboree, Crazy 8 and Janie and Jack locations this summer as the company has filed for Chapter 11. 

For the Gymboree and Crazy 8 locations that are closing, those stores will begin having liquidation sales on July 18. Janie and Jack stores that are closing will not have a liquidation sale. 

According to Gymboree, the company operates a total of 1,281 retail locations: 582 Gymboree stores, 172 Gymboree Outlet stores, 149 Janie and Jack stores and 378 Crazy 8 stores. 

“Today’s announcement represents the next step in the Company’s court-supervised financial restructuring as we work to more strongly position the business for long-term growth and success,” said Daniel Griesemer, President and CEO of Gymboree. “Right-sizing our store footprint is a central part of our efforts to ensure Gymboree emerges from this restructuring process as a stronger and more competitive organization, with greater financial flexibility to invest in our future.

"Importantly, we will continue to operate a majority of our stores and will continue to deliver quality merchandise and superior service to our customers at our Gymboree, Janie and Jack and Crazy 8 brands."

For a list of Gymboree stores closing, click here. For a list of Crazy 8 stores closing, click here. And click here for a list of Janie and Jack locations that are closing. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

US | World News