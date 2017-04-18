Richard Simmons hospitalized with 'severe indigestion'

Fitness icon Richard Simmons was hospitalized Monday for what his rep said was a case of indigestion.

Spokesman Michael Catalano told ABC News that Simmons has been battling “severe indigestion” and “discomfort while eating.” He also added that Simmons was already feeling better after a night’s stay in the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Simmons has largely avoided the public eye since 2014, prompting rumors that he may be in failing health. However, Simmons and his representatives maintain that he is healthy and simply needs a break from the spotlight.

"I love all the people who worry about me," Simmons told Entertainment Tonight in a 2016 phone interview. "But it was time for me to take some time to be by myself. … I have really just been taking it easy, staying at home, working out in my gym and doing the things I haven't done in a very long time."

The report comes a day after a woman identifying herself as a friend of Simmons told TMZ on Monday that while the trainer and TV personality was “happy,” he has been dealing with a severe knee injury for the past few years.

Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.