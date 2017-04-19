Rob Gronkowski crashes White House press briefing

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski crashed Sean Spicer's White House press briefing on Wednesday, on the day that the Super Bowl champs were visiting the White House.

Before joining President Donald Trump in the Rose Garden, Gronkowski entered into the White House press briefing to see if Spicer needed any help fielding questions from thie media.

"Sean, need some help?" Gronkowski asked. "I think I got this, but thank you," Spicer replied.

After Gronkowski left the room, Spicer said, "That was cool. How do you follow that?"