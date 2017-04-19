Rob Gronkowski crashes White House press briefing

Mostly Cloudy
at Gillette Stadium on November 3, 2013 in Foxboro, Massachusetts.
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski crashed Sean Spicer's White House press briefing on Wednesday, on the day that the Super Bowl champs were visiting the White House.
Before joining President Donald Trump in the Rose Garden, Gronkowski entered into the White House press briefing to see if Spicer needed any help fielding questions from thie media.
"Sean, need some help?" Gronkowski asked. "I think I got this, but thank you," Spicer replied.
After Gronkowski left the room, Spicer said, "That was cool. How do you follow that?"
Rob Gronkowski just casually crashed Sean Spicer's press conference. https://t.co/pcUv7qqKFH #Patriots pic.twitter.com/wMNwLJptZz— The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) April 19, 2017
