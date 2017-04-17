rue21 announces its closing dozens of teen clothing stores

rue21, a chain of teen clothing stores, announced this weekend it would be closing a significant amount of its 700 locations nationwide.

"It’s true – we are closing some stores. It was a difficult but necessary decision," the store posted on its website.

The rue21 didn't announce which stores it was closing down, but reports indicate the retailer could close up to 400 locations, potentially leaving hundreds of people without jobs.

The retailer is currently offering 30 percent off all purchases of $50 or more.

The store's decision comes as online commerce is forcing dozens of retailers to shutter hundreds of brick-and-mortar locations. JCPenney, Sears, K-Mart, Macy's and hhgregg have all recently announced they would be closing a significant portion — or all — of its stores.

rue21 has stores in all 48 states in the continental US.

The company was founded as Pennsylvania Fashions in 1970. In 2002, it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy before re-emerging as rue21 Inc. The company is based in Warrendale, Pennsylvania, a suburb of Pittsburgh.

