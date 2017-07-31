Sam Shepard, award-winning actor and playwright, has died at 73

Fair
PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 09: Actor Sam Shepard speaks onstage during the 'Discovery Channel - Klondike' panel discussion at the Discovery Communications portion of the 2014 Winter Television Critics Association tour at the Langham Hotel on January 9, 2014 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
Sam Shepard, an award-winning actor and playwright, died on Thursday from complications of ALS according to multiple reports. He was 73 years old.
Shepard penned modern Broadway classics "True West" and "Fool for Love," and appeared in classic films like "Black Hawk Down," "The Right Stuff" and "Steel Magnolias."
Shepard also recently appeared in the Netflix original series "Bloodline."
More on this as it develops.
