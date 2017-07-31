Sam Shepard, award-winning actor and playwright, has died at 73

Sam Shepard, an award-winning actor and playwright, died on Thursday from complications of ALS according to multiple reports. He was 73 years old.

Shepard penned modern Broadway classics "True West" and "Fool for Love," and appeared in classic films like "Black Hawk Down," "The Right Stuff" and "Steel Magnolias."

Shepard also recently appeared in the Netflix original series "Bloodline."

More on this as it develops.