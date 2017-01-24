Sanders: I'd be 'delighted' to work with Trump on trade policy

(CNN) -- Calling President Donald Trump's executive action to withdraw from the negotiating process of the Trans-Pacific Partnership "a positive step," Sen. Bernie Sanders on Monday said he would be "delighted," in theory, to work with the White House to build a trade policy that benefits working Americans rather than just the wealthy.

"It's one thing to kill the TPP ... it's another thing to develop a trade policy that finally works for American workers and not the CEOs of large multinational corporations," said Sanders, an independent who represents Vermont, speaking on "AC360." "If Mr. Trump is serious about moving in that direction I'd be delighted to work with him."

Sanders, however, was critical of Trump for outsourcing work in his sprawling business empire to countries with cheap labor.

"He could set a great example by bringing jobs back to the United States of America and hiring American workers here," said Sanders.

On Monday, Trump released a 19-page letter that indicated he had resigned from his role in hundreds of business entities across the globe, which he still owns.

