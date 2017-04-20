Professional tennis match interrupted by loud sex noises

SARASOTA, Fla. - A Sarasota Open tennis match was interrupted for a peculiar reason on Tuesday in Florida.

During the match between Francis Tiafoe and Mitchell Krueger, sex noises could be heard throughout the stadium and on the broadcast.

"I don't know how to put this folks, but somebody's phone is going off in the stands...and it was an adult video," the announcer said.

The players and announcer try to keep it together, before they realize the noises weren't coming from a phone video, but from an apartment across the lake.

The players begin to get frustrated, as Krueger hits a tennis ball in the direction of the apartment. Before a serve, Tiafoe looks up and yells, "It can't be that good!" much to the amusement of the audience.

At one point, a mother tries to cover her son's ears from the noises.

"Well at least somebody is having a good night," the announcer says to end the video.

Tiafoe won the match in straight sets.