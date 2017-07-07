Scuba diving gear recalled due to potential of bursting under pressure

Suunto has recalled all Suunto Wireless Tank Pressure Transmitters and Suunto Tank PODs because they could burst under pressure.

According to a statement on its website, 'Suunto has identified a potential safety risk affecting all Suunto Wireless Tank Pressure Transmitters and Suunto Tank PODs which wirelessly transmit tank air pressure to compatible Suunto dive computers. In two reported incidents, the exterior case of a Suunto Wireless Tank Pressure Transmitter has failed during regular dry land pressure testing. Although extremely rare, this represents a potential risk of injury due to the risk of bursting.'

The affected products included:

Suunto Wireless Tank Pressure Transmitter

SS019098000 and SS005397000 SUUNTO WIRELESS TANK PRESSURE TRANSMITTER Suunto Wireless Tank Pressure Transmitter has a black cone-shaped plastic case – with SUUNTO, FINLAND printed on top of the case. The old model has a black plastic base. The new model has a transparent plastic based with an LED light. Size: diameter approximately 4 cm, length approximately 8 cm Compatible Products: Suunto D4i, D4i Novo, D6i, D6i Novo, D9, D9tx, DX, Vytec, Vytec DS, Vyper Novo, HelO2, Vyper Air.



Suunto Tank POD

SS020306000 SUUNTO TANK POD Suunto Tank POD has black cone-shaped plastic case with SUUNTO TANK POD, MADE IN FINLAND printed in gray color on the case and a transparent plastic base. Size: diameter approximately 4 cm, length appoximately 8 cm Compatible products: Suunto EON Steel dive computer.



All consumers who have a Suunto Wireless Tank Pressure Transmitter or Tank POD are instructed to take their products to an authorized Suunto dive dealer or a Suunto Authorized Service Center for a free inspection and upgrade. All Transmitters and Tank PODs must not be used before the upgrade has been made. As a complementary service, Suunto will provide a battery replacement free of charge and a one-year warranty from the date of inspection for all upgraded products.