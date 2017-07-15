Second case of racist vandalism discovered at an Idaho restaurant

Fair
BOISE, Idaho - Boise, Idaho Police Officers are investigating a second case of possible malicious harassment this week.
The vandalism likely occurred on Thursday, July 13, at a business in Boise.
A car parked at the business had its paint scratched with racially motivated words. The vehicle was also dented and scratched multiple times.
Police did not identify the business, however 6 On Your Side called Kibrom’s Ethiopian eatery. The owner of the restaurant confirms it was his wife’s car that was vandalized.
