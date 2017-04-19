Serena Williams announces pregnancy on Snapchat

Tennis star Serena Williams announced she is pregnant on social media on Wednesday morning.

Williams posted a selfie on Snapchat with the phrase "20 weeks" written at the bottom of the photo. Social media immediately became filled with the image. Williams later deleted the post.

Williams, 35, is engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.