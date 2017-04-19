Serena Williams announces pregnancy on Snapchat

Mostly Cloudy
BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 04: Serena Williams of the USA celebrates victory after winning her finals match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during day seven of the 2014 Brisbane International at Queensland Tennis Centre on January 4, 2014 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)
Tennis star Serena Williams announced she is pregnant on social media on Wednesday morning.
Williams posted a selfie on Snapchat with the phrase "20 weeks" written at the bottom of the photo. Social media immediately became filled with the image. Williams later deleted the post.
Serena Williams is expecting!
The GOAT took to Snapchat to announce that she is 20 weeks pregnant. (via @serenawilliams/Snapchat) pic.twitter.com/7O9ub0VWVK— espnW (@espnW) April 19, 2017
Williams, 35, is engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.
